OBITUARY: Zachary ‘Zach’ Witherow Underwood

Zachary “Zach” Witherow Underwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022. he was 27 years old.

He was born on January 11, 1995 in Nashville, TN to his parents, Terry J. and Lisa Witherow Underwood.

Zachary was a 2013 graduate of Siegel High School where he played both football and basketball. He attended Tennessee Tech University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and later transferred to MTSU.

Zach’s huge heart and infectious smile were his trademarks. He had many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Zach enjoyed cooking and took great pride in making meals for his family and friends. He also loved music of all kinds and was willing to pick up a new instrument – at the time of his passing, he was in the midst of taking banjo lessons.

Zachary was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Warren Underwood.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Madison Underwood of Nashville; his maternal grandparents, William and Judith Witherow of Murfreesboro and paternal grandmother, Sherry Underwood of Tullahoma, TN; his aunts and uncles – Gladys Bogle of Nashville, Lori Witherow Williams of Germantown, TN, Susan and Garry Sudberry of Tullahoma, and Jim and Tammy Underwood of Ooltewah, TN. Cousins Tyler (Santana) Maxey of Mt. Juliet, TN, Abby (Josh) Cofer of Chattanooga, TN, Sarah Beth Underwood of Ooltewah, Dylan Williams and Hayden Williams of Germantown; special friends “The Gang” – the Dickenson, Harrell, Jernigan, Key, and Parker families; and Zach’s beloved dog, Dahlia.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, September 2, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 10:00 AM with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations in honor of Zach may be made to YoungLife of Murfreesboro. www.boroyounglife.com/give

