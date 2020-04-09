James Richard “Rick” Earp, age 56 of Smyrna died Monday April 6, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his wife Joy Earp. Mr. Earp had attended Living Springs Baptist Church and had worked for the Lee Company. He was veteran of United States Navy, and a VOL for life.

He is survived by his daughter Ashley Crader and fiancé Shane Burns of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Aiden Dickens, and Adalynn Burns.

Memorials made be made to Woodfin Chapel to help with funeral expenses.

Private graveside will be Saturday morning at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com