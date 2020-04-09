Edna M. Farmer, age 90, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. A native of Smyrna, she was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Wood Sr. and Mallie Mae Toombs Wood ; husband, James Farmer; Father of her children, Fred Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Mailene and Ron Caldwell; sisters, Sara House and Corinne Wood; and brother, Leonard Wood Jr.

A private graveside service will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Johnson Sr. and his wife Janet; grandchildren, Dennis Johnson Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Mary Kelly Keel and her husband Richard, Dusty Johnson and his wife Melinda, Jessica Hiles, Chad Caldwell and his wife Ashley, Michelle Phillips and her husband Clay and Leah Stafford and her husband Ryan; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Edna was a member of Old Jefferson Church of Christ. She was a retired dispatcher with the Smyrna Police Department.

www.woodfinchapel.com