Nicholas Ryan Waggoner, age 35, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence in Culleoka, TN. He was born on June 15,1984 in Rutherford County. He was a 2011 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. Nicholas was a Facilities Manager of Williamson County Parks & Recreation Center in Nolensville, TN where his co-workers felt like family. He was also a member of the Church of Christ.

Nicholas will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Doug and Renee Waggoner, his siblings Terri (Jim) McCracken, Julie Brown, Jason (Crystal) Waggoner, Hannah (Trevor) Ford, several nieces and nephews and a multitude of other dear family and friends.

Nicholas’ favorite pastimes included beekeeping, gardening, hiking, kayaking, skiing, music, travel and spending time with family and friends. He had an inspiring love for adventure and wonderful appreciation for nature and animals. He had a soft heart with a ready smile for everyone. Nothing made him happier than to see the happiness of others. He never met a stranger. Everyone who knew him felt privileged. Nicholas was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Nicholas to the;

Nashville Area Beekeepers Assoc.(a nonprofit corp.)

Buzz Evans, Treasure

131 Brighton Close

Nashville, TN 37205

Due to the extent of gathering restrictions caused by the current health crisis, a memorial

service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.