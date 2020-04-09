Marian Davis Vaughn, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lemuel and Fannie Bell Buchanan Davis. Mrs. Vaughn was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Vaughn who died in 1981, a daughter, Margaret Ann Vaughn who died in 1956, brothers, James, H. C., Jack and Joe Davis, and sisters Janie Sanders, Frances Buchanan Wheeler, and Lillian Williams.

Mrs. Vaughn is survived by her son, Richard Joseph Vaughn of Nashville, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday, at Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Clark Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Vaughn was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, TN. She received her Master’s Degree in Education from MTSU, and taught school in Alcoa, TN, Eagleville, and Murfreesboro City School for 30 years before her retirement from Hobgood Elementary.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marcina Williams and the staff of Woodcrest Blakeford for their loving care of Mrs. Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund in memory of Mrs. Vaughn.

