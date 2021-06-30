Jaime Marie Rhodes Howell, age 43 of Smyrna died Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was a native of Chattanooga, TN. Jaime was a LPN, devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Virginia Howell of Smyrna, Jonathan Howell of Smyrna; grandson, Andrew Horton; parents, David and Cheryle Morrison Rhodes; brother Gregory Rhodes of Murfreesboro; father of her children, Russell Howell of Smyrna.
Visitation will be at 2:00PM Saturday July 10th followed by a Celebration of life service will be 4:00PM July 10th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Jimmy Hendrick officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com
