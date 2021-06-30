Charles Ed Phillips

Charles Ed Phillips, age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Azilee Short Phillips; his wife, Mary Ruth Phillips; and his sister, Elisabeth Phillips.

He is survived by his daughters, Connie Phillips and Kathy Neely both of Murfreesboro; along with an extended host of relatives and friends.

Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing, mowing grass, and telling stories. He was witty and sharp and entertained many people with his vast knowledge of Powells Chapel and Walter Hill History. He proudly served in World War II with the United States Army in the European Theatre and spent the last four years of his life at the Tennessee State Veterans Home after suffering a debilitating stroke.

A special thanks to the staff at the facility for their love and care.

A graveside service will take place on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

He was a good man.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here