Charles Ed Phillips, age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Azilee Short Phillips; his wife, Mary Ruth Phillips; and his sister, Elisabeth Phillips.

He is survived by his daughters, Connie Phillips and Kathy Neely both of Murfreesboro; along with an extended host of relatives and friends.

Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing, mowing grass, and telling stories. He was witty and sharp and entertained many people with his vast knowledge of Powells Chapel and Walter Hill History. He proudly served in World War II with the United States Army in the European Theatre and spent the last four years of his life at the Tennessee State Veterans Home after suffering a debilitating stroke.

A special thanks to the staff at the facility for their love and care.

A graveside service will take place on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

He was a good man.

www.woodfinchapel.com