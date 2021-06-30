Suspect Steals Debit Card From Car and Uses at ATM and Murfreesboro Gas Station

DO YOU KNOW THIS INDIVIDUAL?

Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating an unknown individual who entered someone else’s car and stole a debit card at The Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments on June 22.

The person went to a Shell gas station, located on Rutherford Blvd. and used the stolen card and made withdrawals of more than $1,000 from the A.T.M.

The individual was driving a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information about who this man is, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email tips to [email protected]

