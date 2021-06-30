Murfreesboro Fraud Suspect Claimed Bottles of Vitamins Contained Ants

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) fraud detectives are trying to identify the woman who fraudulently returned several bottles of vitamins to Sprouts Farmers Market; alleging each one had ants in them.

The unidentified woman entered the store, located at 143 Wendelwood Drive, on June 19, telling workers she spoke to a regional manager who approved her returning the bottles of men and women vitamins. She received a $600 refund.

Detectives said the woman completed another fraudulent return under the same pretense in Huntsville, Alabama.

If you know this woman, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email tips to [email protected].

