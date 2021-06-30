Monica Paul, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1959 in Chicago, IL.
Monica was married in 1983 to B. Paul and they stayed married until they divorced in 2000. They had no children. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gratkowski; brother, Greg Gratkowski and his wife Lynn; and her aunt, Marilyn Blenz. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Gratkowski who died in 2017.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
A private graveside service will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at a later date.
