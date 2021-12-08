John Robert “J.R.” Savko, age 29 of Murfreesboro died December 5, 2021.

He was born in Newport News, VA but grew up in Murfreesboro most of his life.

J.R. was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Ann Jones Savko, and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He was working for WEGMANN automotive USA Inc.

J.R. is survived by his children, Hunter and Walker Savko; father, Brian Savko and wife Sandy; sister, Elizabeth Savko; Mother of children Briesi Davis Savko, and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be Monday 4:30 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic. Father John Sims Baker and Deacon Pete Semich will officiate. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday at 3:30 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic. There will be a celebration of life reception at St. Rose afterward.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in memory of J.R. Savko for Walker’s and Hunter’s education. 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130. www.woodfinchapel.com