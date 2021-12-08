Geneva M. Reed, age 86, of Smyrna, TN. passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.

She was born on October 9, 1935, to the late Roy Boles and Christine (Lee) Boles of Celina, Tn.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James E. Reed, siblings Bobby, Joe and Jimmy Boles, and great-grandsons, Henry and Sam Forrest.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Patterson and son-in-law Mike Patterson, grandchildren Julie Patterson and Chris Patterson., great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, and Ruby Forrest. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Geneva enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed camping and taking trips to the mountains and beach with her friends and soul mate James, who was the love of her life.

After retirement, she started her own baking business and became well known in Smyrna, for her chess bars, cinnamon rolls, and sourdough bread. She was affectionately known as “The Bread Lady”. A name she proudly wore. Geneva never met a stranger, and no one left her home hungry.

Geneva was a long time member of Southside Church of Christ. She loved her church family and looked forward to attending church.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a loyal friend. Geneva was a blessing to all and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM Friday until service time at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com