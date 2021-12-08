Philip Charles Fee, age 80, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

Philip was born on July 1, 1941 to Clarence and Naomi Cumberland Fee in Urbana, Iowa.

He was retired from the Metro Airport Authority where he worked in Safety and Security. Philip loved being outside, working on cars, cutting trees, and doing yardwork. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Kay Savage Fee; son, Gregory (Joanne) Fee; daughter, Deborah Adams; grandchildren, Ashley (Meghan Adams) Morgan, Kelsey (Dylan Johnson) Hendrix, Dalton Adams, Bryan Fee, and Bryanna Fee; sisters, Mary Martinsen and Etta Gilchrist; brother, Jim Fee; along with much loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the American Kidney Fund.

www.woodfinchapel.com