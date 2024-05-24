Memorial Day Weekend Activities for the Whole Family 2024

Here are activities to check out this weekend for the whole family.
1Renaissance Festival
Friday- Monday, May 24-27, 2024, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas, and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.
2Ryman Auditorium Community Day
Sunday, May 26, 2024, 9 am – 4 pm
116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Join in at the Ryman for a day of FREE tours, family-friendly events, food and drinks, and live music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. Grab your Tennessee I.D. and take advantage of the opportunity to see star-studded artifacts from artists like Elvis Presley, Taylor Swift, and Dolly Parton.
3Nashville Shores
Friday- Sunday, May 24-26, 2024, 10 am – 6 pm
4001 Bell Road, Hermitage
Nashville Shores, Nashville’s biggest waterpark, begins daily operations for its 26th season on Thursday, May 23. The waterpark, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, has plans for a season filled with beloved happenings and exciting new events.
Find tickets here.
4Musicians Corner
Friday- Sunday, May 24-26, 2024, noon-8 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
The free concert series takes place all weekend long at Centennial Park. Bring a blanket and hang out on the lawn. Food trucks will also be on hand at the event.
5Noah Kahan
Friday-Saturday, May 24-25, 2024, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
You have two chances to see Noah Kahan this weekend as he brings the We’ll All Be Here Forever tour to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
6Bobby Hotel Pickle Ball Tournament
Friday, May 24, 5 pm
Bobby Hotel, 230 4th Avenue N, Nashville
7Nashville Sounds
Saturday, May 25, 6:35 pm
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville
Catch a Nashville Sounds game this weekend. Sounds will play the Charlotte Knights on Saturday. The first 1,000 guests will receive a Hit City hat.
Find tickets here.
8BrickUniverse Lego Expo
Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26, 2024, 10 am – 4 pm
Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Check out the Lego exhibition with art, building zone, and more. Children five and under are free with an adult admission.
Find tickets here.
9Memorial Day 5K Dash
Monday, May 27, 2024, 7:30 am
Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
Run or walk the most historic 5k in Nashville with the 24th annual Memorial Day Dash! Hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, the course features some of the most historic places and scenic views in the city. Beginning at the Adventure Science Center, the course runs through Fort Negley Historic Park.
Register here.
10Memorial Day Service in Franklin
Monday, May 27, 2024, 10 am
Five Points, Franklin
The annual Memorial Day service is held each year outside the Williamson County Archives & Museum each year.
11Memorial Day Celebration Spring Hill
Friday, May 24, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Spring Hill Community Center, 563 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN Parks & Recreation is partnering with the Brigadier Richard Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host a Memorial Day Ceremony and Brunch. Retired U.S. Army Corporal Dylan Colburn will be joining us as the keynote speaker.
12Hendersonville Hometown Jam
Monday, May 27, 2024, 3 pm
Veterans Park, 140 Scotch Street, Hendersonville
Join the Memorial Day celebration with performances from The Issacs, Brothers of the Heart, and The French Family Band.
13Field of Honor Mount Juliet
Friday- Sunday, May 24-26, 2024
22 East Division Street, Mount Juliet
For the 12th year, the United States flags will fly in a solemn formation in May of 2024 creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display of 300 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans and flag-loving Americans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
14Stones River National Park Memorial Day
Saturday, May 25, 2024, 10 am
Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro
On Saturday May 25, 2024, at 10 AM, scouting and other youth groups are invited to place flags on more than 7,000 headstones in Stones River National Cemetery. Volunteers and groups should register at https://forms.office.com/g/gwdSr7NWfY.
At 11 AM on May 25th, living historians and veterans representing the major military actions in which veterans buried in Stones River National Cemetery served will offer visitors the opportunity to see uniforms, weapons and equipment used from the Civil War through Vietnam and learn more about the soldiers who served in those conflicts. The living history event will run through 3 PM with a noon lunch break and will be located near the national cemetery rostrum.
15Henry Horton Kayak Float
Saturday, May 25, 2024, 1 pm
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill
Join in for a family-friendly kayak float along the beautiful Duck River. This trip is a 2-mile guided kayak float that will take roughly 1-2 hours. This section of the Duck River is perfect for any skill level and would be perfect for first time kayakers.
Register here.
16Cheatham County Memorial Park
Monday, May 27, 2024, 11 am
This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park.
17Uncle Nearest Distillery
Saturday, May 25, 2024, 10:30 am
3125 US 231, Shelbyville
During Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 25, the distillery will transform its grounds and experiences, offering specials and fun for the whole family. Programming will include:
-
A Color Guard presentation starting at 10:30am
-
Live music at Humble Baron, the on site bar, restaurant and music venue that also boasts the World’s Longest Bar
-
A special toast to our troops at 18:56 (6:56pm)
-
Outdoor games for the whole family
-
Distillery tours and whiskey tastings
-
Food & drink specials at Humble Baron and the distillery’s other on-site restaurant, Barrel House II
-
10% discount to active duty and retired military with ID
