Memorial Day Weekend Activities for the Whole Family 2024

14 Stones River National Park Memorial Day

Saturday, May 25, 2024, 10 am

Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro

On Saturday May 25, 2024, at 10 AM, scouting and other youth groups are invited to place flags on more than 7,000 headstones in Stones River National Cemetery. Volunteers and groups should register at https://forms.office.com/g/gwdSr7NWfY.

At 11 AM on May 25th, living historians and veterans representing the major military actions in which veterans buried in Stones River National Cemetery served will offer visitors the opportunity to see uniforms, weapons and equipment used from the Civil War through Vietnam and learn more about the soldiers who served in those conflicts. The living history event will run through 3 PM with a noon lunch break and will be located near the national cemetery rostrum.