Blood Assurance Celebrates World Donor Day June 14

Blood Assurance is encouraging everyone to take part in World Blood Donor Day this Friday, June 14, 2024. This global event aims to raise awareness about the crucial need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their life-saving contributions.

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. While the need is great, only about three percent of Americans donate each year. Blood cannot be manufactured in a lab, so the only way transfusion patients can get the treatment they need is through the generosity of donors. During the summer months it’s especially critical to donate if you can. Trauma injuries requiring blood typically rise this time of year, especially around the July 4th holiday.

“World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contribution of blood donors and to highlight the ongoing need for blood donations,” said Garry Allison, SVP of Operations at Blood Assurance. “Every donation has the potential to save up to three lives, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to consider making a blood donation.”

All donors who give in the month of June will receive a color-changing cup and a cooling towel with the ‘United we Give’ design while supplies last.

Those who are O-negative who donate between now and June 14th will receive a $20 e-gift card. O-negative blood is often referred to as the “universal” blood type, because anyone can receive it. This makes type O-negative crucial in emergency situations when a recipient’s blood type is unknown.

You can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

