OBITUARY: Earline Scruggs

Mrs Earline Scruggs age 75 passed away on Monday, March 31, 2025 at her residence in Nashville, TN.

Services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Scruggs Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn 37130 (615) 893-4323

