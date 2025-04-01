Health Scores: Rutherford County April 1, 2025

These are the health scores for March 25 to April 1, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Whitt's Bar-B-Q99198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
McDonalds98106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Five Guys Burgers and Fries98311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Waffle House #191398315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession100210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Mi Camino Real951890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Sonic #3835100215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Pop's Bar & Grill100117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Dos Rancheros Restaurant782458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Panera Bread #161699499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Taco Bell1005257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/31/2025
The Curious Kitchen100327 East State Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc.98417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Taco Bell #2081899155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/31/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant74210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Rolling Waffle Mobile FSE1002924 Wolves Trail Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Sub Station II99384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Jasmine Asian Cuisine Bar Inc.100417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/31/2025
New Hope Learning Center100302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Chick-Fil-A #012241002005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est100310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/30/2025
Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck1003013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine03/28/2025
Salvos Pizza Inc98701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/28/2025
Homer Pittard School Food Service98923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Taqueria Monarca Mobile FSE100726 Lou Gehrig Cir La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/28/2025
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool96Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine03/28/2025
Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar100307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar1002341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Cook Out Smyrna86491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/28/2025
The Wok Bros Mobile Food Establishment100317 John Henry Dr. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/28/2025
McDonald's100352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Tropical Smoothie Cafe1001855 Medical Ctr Pkwy Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
La Cucina Italiana Aux.100451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine03/28/2025
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant98307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/28/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/28/2025
La Cucina Italiana99451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/28/2025
Hank's Honkytonk992341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Taco Bell1001634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/28/2025
Donut NV Mobile Food Est1003501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit100705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122Food Service Routine03/28/2025
The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est10011903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est993548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Tia Yaya Food MT #810931105 Marchland Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
La Pasita Mobile Truck100721 President Pl Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio95760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine03/27/2025
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Oakland High School Store982225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
1 of 1999103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Mexico Tipico962021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Oakland High School Pool98Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/27/2025
Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit991907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel89810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Smyrna Middle School99712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine03/27/2025
Karen Thai and Sushi84291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Oakland High School97Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine03/27/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel85810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine03/27/2025
ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile100959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria1002225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food1001933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
King Chef98298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Oakland High School Food Service1002225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Mexichina1003000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Smyrna Middle School Food Service100712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Quality Inn Food Svc1002135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.1002225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Regal Inn And Studios-2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/27/2025
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Econo Lodge91107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/27/2025
Kitchen way99225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC100410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Food Services993001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Mystic Panther Tattoo1002484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine03/27/2025
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 298223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Leche De Tigre99701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse97701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Straight Edge Tattoo1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine03/26/2025
Taco Bell #343611001702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Baymont Inn Suites892230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/26/2025
Good Shepherd's Home100203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/26/2025
La Loma Mexican Grill972658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Straight Edge Body Piercing1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine03/26/2025
DoCo Mobile1001311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Cedar Glade Brew House100906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Ms. Nichole's Inc.1001805 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Irish Will Piercing Brand1002285 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine03/26/2025
Joanies971733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Bella Vista Coffee Shop99900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Jersey Mikes992705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Luca's Pizzeria1002658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
La Loma Bar1002658 New Salem Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Papa John's #469982441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Knights Inn1002036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/25/2025
The Chop House98541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/25/2025
The Chop House Bar100541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Sonic Drivein 6461961129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC992314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
First Watch Restaurant902977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Hardee's # 1506040942983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2991977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Dali Food Restaurant722314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/25/2025
CAVA1002961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill #49371002963 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Subculture Urban Cafe10015 N Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Shogun Express92593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Clean Eatz972222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Bonefish Grill100505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/25/2025
So-Cali Taco Shop972805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Tandoor Indian Restaurant98529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Comfort Suites Spa98226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/25/2025
Bonefish Grill Bar100505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

