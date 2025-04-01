Health Scores: Rutherford County April 1, 2025

These are the health scores for March 25 to April 1, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Whitt's Bar-B-Q
|99
|198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|McDonalds
|98
|106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|98
|311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Waffle House #1913
|98
|315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession
|100
|210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Mi Camino Real
|95
|1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Sonic #3835
|100
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Pop's Bar & Grill
|100
|117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|78
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Panera Bread #1616
|99
|499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|The Curious Kitchen
|100
|327 East State Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc.
|98
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Taco Bell #20818
|99
|155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|74
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Rolling Waffle Mobile FSE
|100
|2924 Wolves Trail Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Sub Station II
|99
|384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine Bar Inc.
|100
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Chick-Fil-A #01224
|100
|2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
|100
|310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/30/2025
|Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck
|100
|3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/28/2025
|Salvos Pizza Inc
|98
|701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|Homer Pittard School Food Service
|98
|923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Taqueria Monarca Mobile FSE
|100
|726 Lou Gehrig Cir La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|96
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/28/2025
|Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Cook Out Smyrna
|86
|491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|The Wok Bros Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|317 John Henry Dr. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|McDonald's
|100
|352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|La Cucina Italiana Aux.
|100
|451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/28/2025
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|98
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/28/2025
|La Cucina Italiana
|99
|451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|Hank's Honkytonk
|99
|2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|100
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|Donut NV Mobile Food Est
|100
|3501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
|100
|705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est
|100
|11903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est
|99
|3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Tia Yaya Food MT #810
|93
|1105 Marchland Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|La Pasita Mobile Truck
|100
|721 President Pl Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio
|95
|760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/27/2025
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Oakland High School Store
|98
|2225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|1 of 19
|99
|103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Mexico Tipico
|96
|2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Oakland High School Pool
|98
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/27/2025
|Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit
|99
|1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|89
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Smyrna Middle School
|99
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|03/27/2025
|Karen Thai and Sushi
|84
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Oakland High School
|97
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|03/27/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|85
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/27/2025
|ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
|100
|959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food
|100
|1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|King Chef
|98
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Oakland High School Food Service
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Mexichina
|100
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Smyrna Middle School Food Service
|100
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.
|100
|2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Regal Inn And Studios
|-
|2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Econo Lodge
|91
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Kitchen way
|99
|225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
|100
|410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Food Services
|99
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Mystic Panther Tattoo
|100
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/27/2025
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
|98
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Leche De Tigre
|99
|701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
|97
|701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Straight Edge Tattoo
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/26/2025
|Taco Bell #34361
|100
|1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Baymont Inn Suites
|89
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/26/2025
|Good Shepherd's Home
|100
|203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|97
|2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Straight Edge Body Piercing
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/26/2025
|DoCo Mobile
|100
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Cedar Glade Brew House
|100
|906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Ms. Nichole's Inc.
|100
|1805 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Irish Will Piercing Brand
|100
|2285 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/26/2025
|Joanies
|97
|1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Bella Vista Coffee Shop
|99
|900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Jersey Mikes
|99
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Luca's Pizzeria
|100
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|La Loma Bar
|100
|2658 New Salem Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Papa John's #469
|98
|2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Knights Inn
|100
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|The Chop House
|98
|541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|The Chop House Bar
|100
|541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Sonic Drivein 6461
|96
|1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|99
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|First Watch Restaurant
|90
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Hardee's # 1506040
|94
|2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|99
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Dali Food Restaurant
|72
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|CAVA
|100
|2961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #4937
|100
|2963 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Subculture Urban Cafe
|100
|15 N Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Shogun Express
|92
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Clean Eatz
|97
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Bonefish Grill
|100
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|So-Cali Taco Shop
|97
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Tandoor Indian Restaurant
|98
|529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|98
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/25/2025
|Bonefish Grill Bar
|100
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!