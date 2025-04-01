Health Scores: Rutherford County April 1, 2025

These are the health scores for March 25 to April 1, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Whitt's Bar-B-Q 99 198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 McDonalds 98 106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 98 311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Waffle House #1913 98 315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession 100 210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 100 536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Mi Camino Real 95 1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Sonic #3835 100 215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Pop's Bar & Grill 100 117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Dos Rancheros Restaurant 78 2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Panera Bread #1616 99 499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Taco Bell 100 5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 The Curious Kitchen 100 327 East State Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc. 98 417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Taco Bell #20818 99 155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant 74 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Rolling Waffle Mobile FSE 100 2924 Wolves Trail Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Sub Station II 99 384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Jasmine Asian Cuisine Bar Inc. 100 417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 New Hope Learning Center 100 302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Chick-Fil-A #01224 100 2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est 100 310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/30/2025 Fitzwilly's Mobile Truck 100 3013 Lancelot Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 03/28/2025 Salvos Pizza Inc 98 701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/28/2025 Homer Pittard School Food Service 98 923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Taqueria Monarca Mobile FSE 100 726 Lou Gehrig Cir La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/28/2025 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 96 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 03/28/2025 Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar 100 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Cook Out Smyrna 86 491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 The Wok Bros Mobile Food Establishment 100 317 John Henry Dr. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/28/2025 McDonald's 100 352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 La Cucina Italiana Aux. 100 451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 03/28/2025 Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 98 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/28/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/28/2025 La Cucina Italiana 99 451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/28/2025 Hank's Honkytonk 99 2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Taco Bell 100 1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/28/2025 Donut NV Mobile Food Est 100 3501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit 100 705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est 100 11903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est 99 3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Tia Yaya Food MT #810 93 1105 Marchland Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 La Pasita Mobile Truck 100 721 President Pl Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio 95 760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/27/2025 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Oakland High School Store 98 2225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 1 of 19 99 103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Mexico Tipico 96 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Oakland High School Pool 98 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/27/2025 Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit 99 1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 89 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Smyrna Middle School 99 712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 03/27/2025 Karen Thai and Sushi 84 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Oakland High School 97 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 03/27/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 85 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 03/27/2025 ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile 100 959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria 100 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food 100 1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 King Chef 98 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Oakland High School Food Service 100 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Mexichina 100 3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Smyrna Middle School Food Service 100 712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Quality Inn Food Svc 100 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Oakland High Comm. Food Lab. 100 2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Regal Inn And Studios - 2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/27/2025 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Econo Lodge 91 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Kitchen way 99 225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC 100 410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Food Services 99 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Mystic Panther Tattoo 100 2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/27/2025 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2 98 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Leche De Tigre 99 701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse 97 701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Straight Edge Tattoo 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/26/2025 Taco Bell #34361 100 1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Baymont Inn Suites 89 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/26/2025 Good Shepherd's Home 100 203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 La Loma Mexican Grill 97 2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Straight Edge Body Piercing 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/26/2025 DoCo Mobile 100 1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Cedar Glade Brew House 100 906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Ms. Nichole's Inc. 100 1805 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Irish Will Piercing Brand 100 2285 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/26/2025 Joanies 97 1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Bella Vista Coffee Shop 99 900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Jersey Mikes 99 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Luca's Pizzeria 100 2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 La Loma Bar 100 2658 New Salem Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Papa John's #469 98 2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Knights Inn 100 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/25/2025 The Chop House 98 541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 The Chop House Bar 100 541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Sonic Drivein 6461 96 1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC 99 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 First Watch Restaurant 90 2977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Hardee's # 1506040 94 2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2 99 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Dali Food Restaurant 72 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 CAVA 100 2961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill #4937 100 2963 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Subculture Urban Cafe 100 15 N Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Shogun Express 92 593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Clean Eatz 97 2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Bonefish Grill 100 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 So-Cali Taco Shop 97 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Tandoor Indian Restaurant 98 529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/25/2025 Bonefish Grill Bar 100 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

