Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 1, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
69

These are the lowest food health scores for March 25 to April 1, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressDate
Dali Food Restaurant722314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 3712903/25/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant74210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 3716703/31/2025
Dos Rancheros Restaurant782458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 3712803/31/2025
Karen Thai and Sushi84291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna TN 3716703/27/2025
Cook Out Smyrna86491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 3716703/28/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel89810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 3716703/27/2025
First Watch Restaurant902977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 3713003/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR