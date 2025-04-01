Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 1, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for March 25 to April 1, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Dali Food Restaurant
|72
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|03/25/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|74
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|03/31/2025
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|78
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|03/31/2025
|Karen Thai and Sushi
|84
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna TN 37167
|03/27/2025
|Cook Out Smyrna
|86
|491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|03/28/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|89
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|03/27/2025
|First Watch Restaurant
|90
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|03/25/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
