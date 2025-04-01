OBITUARY: Jo Pugh

Connie Joanna Daniel Pugh (Mama Jo), age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN passed Thursday, March 27, 2025, at her home with her family by her side. She was a native of Lynchburg, TN and was the daughter of the late Robert Butler Daniel (great nephew of Jack Daniel) and Yvonne Gray Daniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wallace Pugh.

Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Daniel Freytag and husband Edward of Murfreesboro; a brother, Jackie Jackson and wife Tiemsri; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Jo graduated from Moore County High School in Lynchburg in 1962. She was employed by George Dickel Distillery and then Jack Daniel’s Distillery. She was a Vice-President of National Savings Life Insurance Co. until they closed. Jo then worked in motor clothes sales at R.C. Cycle Harley-Davidson Dealership in Murfreesboro. Following the closure of R.C., Mrs. Pugh worked for Ginger’s Hallmark and Lisa’s Hallmark where she became manager until she retired.

She loved the beach and visited every chance she got. Jo enjoyed greatly working in her yard, collecting seashells, and collecting anything she could find possessing reference to or images of flamingos. She spent some of her final years lovingly caring for her two dogs, Bailey and Charlie, and enjoying the company of her daughter and son-in-law and an amazing group of lady friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 2:00pm until the time of Celebration of Life services beginning at 4:00pm. An online guestbook is available for the Pugh family at www.woodfinchapel.com.