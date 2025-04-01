Gallatin City Government Gives Scare With April Fool’s Shark Joke

The Gallatin Fire Department responded to an unusual call this morning at Gallatin Marina after a great white shark was discovered in Old Hickory Lake.

Officials are unsure how a saltwater species ended up in the freshwater lake, and the circumstances surrounding its presence remain under investigation. Emergency personnel safely removed the shark, and officials will conduct further analysis to determine how it arrived and whether any environmental factors contributed to the incident.

While the story has certainly made waves, there’s no need to panic—because this one is strictly an April Fools’ joke! No sharks were found in Old Hickory Lake, and the only thing lurking beneath the surface today is a little bit of harmless fun.

