Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck on John Bragg Highway

A pedestrian was struck in a crash on John Bragg Highway near Coleman Road Tuesday evening.

The severity of the injuries required air transport, and Ascension St. Thomas Hospital’s StatFlight helicopter landed nearby before airlifting the victim to receive medical care.

While emergency crews worked, both lanes of John Bragg Highway toward Murfreesboro were closed. Deputies redirected traffic, and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers launched an investigation. Drivers were advised to take Old Woodbury Highway as an alternate route.

Authorities have since reopened both lanes to traffic.

