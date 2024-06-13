Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration is taking place Saturday, June 15th at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park from 2:00pm-8:00pm. Read more
On June 5, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a 25-count indictment on Gordon Grigg, 61, of Franklin, with multiple charges related to identity theft and sexual offenses. Read more
Traffic is stacked on Interstate 840 following a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Read more
Circus-like baseball team The Savannah Bananas are headed to Nashville to play at First Horizon Park this weekend. Read more
