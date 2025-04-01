OBITUARY: Phongsavanh Senethavilay

Phongsavanh Senethavilay died on Monday, March 31, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Laos, he was the son of Bounphanh and Thongleuang Senethavilay. He is survived by both his parents; his sister, Emily Thammavongsa; aunt, Kit Liu; niece, Jocelyn Thammavongsa; nephew, Brenson Thammavongsa; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phongsavanh will be missed by his beloved family and many friends.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, April 4, 2025. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.