Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration is taking place Saturday, June 15th at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park from 2:00pm-8:00pm.

This celebration of freedom will feature food trucks, local vendors and activities for children. Enjoy soulful music, live singing and line dances.

The committee will also be honoring Smyrna born citizens that have been in the healthcare business for over 10 years.

Date: Saturday, June 15th

Time: 2:00pm-8:00pm

Address: 565 Mason Tucker Dr, Smyrna, TN

