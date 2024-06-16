Middle Tennessee Electric Offers Tips to Cut Energy Costs as Temperatures Soar

With temperatures in Middle Tennessee soaring, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) has provided several recommendations to help members reduce their energy usage and save money on their electric bills.

Nudge the thermostat up: Keep your thermostat at the highest comfortable temperature, ideally between 76 and 78 degrees. This reduces cooling costs by minimizing the difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures.

Replace HVAC filter regularly: Change your HVAC air filters regularly, preferably once a month. Dirty filters can raise energy costs due to operational inefficiency and will affect the lifespan of your HVAC unit. Unless you have a longer-life filter, experts recommend replacing air filters once a month. Changing your filter when you pay your electric bill is an easy way to remember.

Turn off unnecessary lights: Lights emit heat, which can increase room temperatures and make your cooling system work harder.

Use blinds and drapes: Close blinds or drapes during the day, especially on southern and western-facing windows, to block out the sun’s heat.

Run ceiling fans counterclockwise: This direction pushes air straight down, making the room feel cooler by 3-4 degrees. Remember to turn them off when you leave a room.

Minimize use of stoves and ovens: These appliances can significantly raise kitchen temperatures. Opt for an outdoor grill, slow cooker or microwave instead.

Schedule heat-producing chores: Perform cooking, cleaning, ironing, and laundry during cooler early morning or evening hours.

Reduce indoor humidity: Use a dehumidifier to lower humidity levels, making the air feel cooler and reducing the load on your AC.

Maintain HVAC systems: HVAC units can account for more than 50% of your energy use. Regular maintenance and seasonal tune-ups ensure your HVAC system operates efficiently, saving energy and money.

Install programmable thermostats: These devices can automatically adjust temperatures for optimal comfort and energy savings, especially when the house is empty.

MTE offers a Levelized plan to help members manage their monthly electric bills more predictably. This option can be particularly beneficial during periods of extreme temperatures, such as the hot summer months, when energy usage can spike. For more information on the Levelized plan, go to mte.com/myEnergyPlan or call 877-777-9020 to speak with a representative who can explain the details of the program and assist with enrollment.

MTE also suggests visiting mte.com/EnergyTips for more detailed information. Additionally, members can monitor their energy usage with the free myMTE app, which helps track energy consumption patterns and identify opportunities to save.

For personalized assistance, MTE has a team of energy efficiency experts dedicated to helping members manage and reduce their electric use. To take advantage of the services provided by MTE’s energy efficiency experts, you can:

Visit mte.com/EnergyServices for more information about their energy services programs.

Call 877-777-9020 to speak directly with a trusted energy advisor who can provide personalized assistance and answer any questions you may have.

