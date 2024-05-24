Murfreesboro Detectives Seek Info on Theft Cases at Hobby Lobby, Sunglass Hut

May 24, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police detectives need help identifying persons of interest in two theft cases.

Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft of merchandise case. On May 21, 2023, the unidentified woman and a man are accused of stealing several items from Hobby Lobby on Old Fort Pkwy. The man has been identified. If you know the identity of the woman, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected].

Detectives also need assistance in identifying two people of interest accused of stealing numerous pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut on Medical Center Pkwy. on May 16. They were captured on surveillance video grabbing several pair of designer sunglasses and putting them in their pockets. They left the business in a black Ford Edge unknown tag. Contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected] if you know who they are.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

