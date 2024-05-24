OBITUARY: William ‘Marty’ Marlin Barrett

William “Marty” Marlin Barrett, passed away peacefully at home, on Friday morning, May 17, 2024.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, mother LaDale Doty, father James Wayne Barrett, Sr. and brother James “Jimmy” Wayne Barrett, Jr.

He is survived by his stepmother, Barbara Barrett; stepfather, Drew Doty; sister-in-law, Nancy Barrett; niece, Bailee Barrett; and several aunts, cousins and friends.

Marty worked with companies in construction, concrete, heat and air, remodeling, and had been at Metal Sales for five and one-half years when he had a massive stroke driving to work. He was no longer able to work. Later, he developed seizures and then cancer. But, when God takes something away He gives you something better and he gifted Marty with the ability to build, repair or fix anything and he was a perfectionist at it.

Marty liked people and like his dad, never met a stranger, but his happiest times were either sitting in the boat fishing or sitting in his deer stand watching for deer always trying to get that big one.

A visitation for Marty will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, beginning at 12:30 pm and a celebration of his life will begin at 1:00 pm, also on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129 with Bro. David Royalty officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy