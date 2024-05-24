OBITUARY: Margaret Reeves McKnight Lewis (Madge)

Margaret Reeves McKnight Lewis (Madge), age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on May 20, 2024.

She was born on October 4, 1934, to the late Matt Doran McKnight and Molly McKnight.

Mrs. Lewis was also preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Lewis, MD, a daughter Helyn Lewis, and a brother Matt D. (Mike) McKnight, III.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by a son, Charles W. (Chuck) Lewis; a daughter, Anne Lewis Madsen and her husband, David E. Madsen; a daughter, Margaret Lewis; a brother, Ned McKnight and his wife Joan; sister-in-law, Georgia McKnight; sister-in-law, Jean Kemp and her husband Garth Kemp; five grandchildren, Katie Allen Hunt and her husband Will Hunt, Mary Allen Bryant and her husband Tim Bryant, Rob Becker and his husband Michael Brown, Claire Lewis-Martinez and her husband Lorenzo Martinez, Molly Becker Thornton and her husband Tyler Thornton; three great-grandchildren, Margot Hunt, Easton Martinez and Bobby Bryant; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A native of Murfreesboro, Madge graduated from Central High School Class of 1952. She attended the University of Tennessee School of Nursing in Memphis where she met her husband and enjoyed a marriage of 57 years of love and happiness.

She was a lifetime member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church and served as the St. Rose school board member and on the building committee. Madge was the first woman board member of the Stones River Country Club and the SRCC Ladies Golf Association. She was a lifetime member of Charity Circle of Murfreesboro where she served as President and many other offices of the board of directors.

She enjoyed her employment at the Cotton Patch Ladies Apparel, volunteering for the Middle Tennessee Medical Alliance and Troop Leader of Saint Rose Brownies.

Her greatest accomplishment was club champion of the Stones River Ladies Golf Association, her marriage to Charlie, her four children, and her amazing Murfreesboro friendships.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with Rev. Fr. Christiano Nunes da Silva officiating at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Bereavement visitation to follow the service in the Jo Call Room at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose Catholic School, The Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, or the charity of your choice.

