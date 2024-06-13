OBITUARY: Sengchanh Phrommala

Ms. Sengchanh Phrommala, age 81, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Tim Phrommala, Sisomphong Phrommala, Sichareunesouck Phrommala, Vong Phrommala, Sisom Phrommala, Chanthara Sourinho, Sengaroune Phrommala, Sengamphone Amonette, Prasouk Phrommala, Vithy Niculas, and Tira Khotphom; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 14, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 3:00-5:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 1:00 PM.

