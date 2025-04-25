OBITUARY: Maria Munson

Maria was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gabrielle and Joseph Servedio. Maria married Daniel Sinclair in 1969 and together they had three children. Maria moved around a bit as a military spouse until she resettled into single life in Pinellas County, FL. Maria and her mother were close as thieves and lived together for over 30 years. Maria cared for her mother until her passing and has missed her every moment since.

Maria was proud of her Italian heritage, even though she never acquired the cooking skills. She loved country music and dancing with anyone who would join. Maria enjoyed horror films, and forcing others to watch with her. She could be a shark in a game of rummy and never shied away from telling you to go scratch. Maria loved her family and dogs above all. We will cherish the time and memories made.

Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Gabrielle Hopkins, father and stepmother Joseph & Carol Servedio, brother and sister-in-law Vincent & Dena Servedio, sister-in-law Georjan Servedio, and grandson Tyler Sinclair. Maria is survived by her three children, Joann Douglass (Terry), Don Sinclair (Sarah), Rob Sinclair (Kelly). Maria is also survived by her sisters Susan Clayton (Bud), Noreen Holland (Tim) and brothers Vito Servedio, Dominick Servedio (Beth), Joseph Servedio, Daniel Servedio, and Mario Servedio. Maria is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to extend our immense gratitude to the staff at Smyrna Care Center, who have cared for and loved the “Italian Stallion” over these past few years. Maria knew she was loved, and we can never thank you enough for allowing us the peace of knowing her needs were always met. We also extend our gratitude to Gentiva Hospice of Murfreesboro for your care and companionship over these past several months.

Interment with her mother, and service in Florida TBD

