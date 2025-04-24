Dwight Yoakam Kicks Off Americanafest at Ascend Amphitheater

Country music icon Dwight Yoakam will headline a special kickoff concert at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday, September 9, as part of his Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo tour. Presented by AMERICANAFEST, this bill pairs kindred spirits across generations of outlaw and California country.

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles will bring a genre-blending set that mixes Jennings’ own catalog with the songs of Warren Zevon, while Ben Haggard, son of country legend Merle Haggard, will deliver a powerful tribute to his father’s legacy alongside his own original work.

Presales through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, the venue, radio partners, and support acts will begin on Thursday, April 24 at 10AM CT and remain open until 10PM CT that evening. General on-sale begins Friday, April 25 at 10AM CT at Ticketmaster.com.

Yoakam’s performance follows the release of Brighter Days, his first new album in nine years, out now on Via Records/Thirty Tigers. Self-produced and mixed by renowned engineer Chris Lord-Alge, the album features 12 original tracks, and standout covers of the Carter Family, Cake, and The Byrds’ Chris Hillman – delivered in Yoakam’s signature Bakersfield-meets-LA rockabilly style. The album includes a high-profile collaboration with Post Malone and has been hailed as “timeless and timely,” a masterclass in country storytelling and sonic innovation.

In 2024, the Americana Music Association honored Yoakam with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his contributions not only as a pioneering artist but also as a cultural steward and storyteller. His long-standing relationship with the Association includes standout performances at the Americana Honors & Awards and decades of support for the genre’s growth. His acclaimed SiriusXM channel, “Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat,” offers listeners a deep dive into the California country movement and its far-reaching influence. Yoakam also served as the narrator for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Bakersfield Sound exhibit, helping bring that pivotal chapter of country music history to life for generations of fans and visitors.

For more on AMERICANAFEST 2025—including festival passes, showcases, panels, and the Americana Honors & Awards—visit americanamusic.org.

