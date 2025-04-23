YMCA Centers Across Middle Tennessee to Host Healthy Kids Day

Several Middle Tennessee YMCA locations will host Healthy Kids Day®, a free event, open to the public, that features a variety of activities to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

With summer right around the corner, Healthy Kids Day® is a fun way for families to get moving together and create habits that improve the health and well-being of kids and families and to inspire a lifetime love of physical activity. Many of the community-wide events offer a variety of games, nutritious snacks, family fitness demos and more to encourage daily physical activity, better eating habits and community connection.

Families can also learn about the great summer activities the Y has to offer, including programs such as Summer Adventure, day camps and youth sports. Healthy Kids Day® is sponsored nationally by Peanuts.

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. – Noon

Brentwood Family YMCA

8207 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 373-9622

4-7 p.m.

Margaret Maddox Family YMCA

2624 Gallatin Pike

Nashville, TN 37216

(615) 228-5525

(*NOTE: Margaret Maddox will host Healthy Kids Day® on April 24.)

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

North Rutherford Family YMCA

2001 Motlow College Boulevard

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 220-9622

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Northwest Family YMCA

3700 Ashland City Highway

Nashville, TN 37218

(615) 242-6559

3-5 p.m.

Robertson County Family YMCA

3332 Tom Austin Highway

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 382-9622

