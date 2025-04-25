Weekend Weather 4-25-27-2025 Scattered Storms Then Clear

Some storms on Friday may be strong with gusty winds and hail the biggest threat. Localized flooding is possible.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email