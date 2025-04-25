OBITUARY: Douglas Reid Walters Jr.

Douglas was a devoted husband to his wife Ronda Walters. They were together for 36 years and married for 31 of them. He was a Roofer and if you know anyone in construction then you knew there was good times and hard times, the weather is a bitch in Tennessee. He did his best to provide for his family, to make sure they had everything they needed.

Douglas was loved by so many people. He was well liked everywhere he went and if he was not, then you knew it. He was a hard worker, dedicated, and a family man. Douglas was a man of God and enjoyed going to church with his wife and grandchildren. He enjoyed driving the church bus to pick up his brothers and sisters for service. He loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He took them to the park even if he didn’t feel good, took them to Walmart or the dollar store to let them buy a small toy even if he didn’t have it to spare. He was a great man, everyone that truly knew him would say the same. He would give the shirt off his back to help.

Douglas will be truly missed, loved, and remembered until we all meet him on the other side.

Douglas Reid Walters Jr. age 57 of Murfreesboro, Tn. passed away Friday April 11, 2025, at his residence. Born September 8, 1967, in Alexandria, Louisiana and raised in Huntington, Texas. A coonass from Louisiana and a cowboy from Texas. He was the son of Douglas Reid Walters Sr. and Judie Mae Abbott (Lewis). He was married to his loving Wife Ronda Walters of 31 years. A proud father to Cody Walters, Douglas Walters, and Tosha Bond. A wonderful brother to his sisters Teresa Hendrickson and Wanda Barbee. He was preceded in death by his Father Douglas Reid Walters Sr., Mother Judie Mae Abbott (Lewis), Step-Father Jeffrey Williams, Grandson Douglas Reid Walters IV.

He is survived by his Wife Ronda Lee Walters, Son Douglas Reid Walters III (Jackalyn), Son Cody Douglas Walters (Kelsi), Daughter Tosha Lee Bond (Jason) Sister Teresa Hendrickson (Howard “Buck”), Sister Wanda Barbee (Richard), Grandchildren – Austin Walters, Dylan Parent, Jemma Parent, Jailynn Bond, Alexis Workman, Kaylea Bond, Miya Walters, Ever Billingsley, and Reece Mathews. Great Grandchildren – Oakley Walters, Everleigh Workman, Ezekiel Workman, Kobie Wilson, Emmalyn Workman, and Rowan White.

A celebration of life will be held at Liberty in Christ on May 3rd from 2pm – pm.

4745 Leanna Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

