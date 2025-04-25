Traffic Stop in La Vergne Leads to Drug Seizure, Felony Arrest

On April 24th, 2025, at approximately 6:31 PM, La Vergne Police K9 FTO Fesmire conducted a traffic stop on Murfreesboro Road for failure to maintain lane.

During the stop, FTO Fesmire recognized the male driver from a previous arrest, although the driver initially provided a false name, which was later discovered to belong to a deceased individual. The driver admitted to having narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of 18 grams of heroin and 10 grams of methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed the driver had outstanding warrants and is now facing additional local charges, including felony charges in relation to the narcotics, criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license, and more.

Source: La Vergne Police

