OBITUARY: Vonda Kahler

Vonda Melissa Marler Kahler, 60, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2025, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Elba, Alabama on September 21, 1964 to Waylon Wayne Marler and Judith Pearce Marler.

Vonda grew up in Elba where she was blessed with many friends and loved dancing, twirling, playing the piano, riding go-carts and children and youth activities at First Baptist Church of Elba. She loved Friday Night Lights at Foggy Bottom (Miller Memorial Stadium) and could be found there every fall cheering on the Elba High School Tigers, long before she took the field at half-time with the Marching Tiger Band, first as a flute player, then as a majorette.

Vonda excelled academically and took her love of sports and marching bands with her to Tuscaloosa, where she was a Crimsonette in the University of Alabama Million Dollar Band. One of her most prized possessions is a photo of her with Bear Bryant taken in the end zone during his final season with the Tide. She was also a member of the Crimson Tide Basketball Dance Team. After graduating with a degree in Biology, she then attended the Samford University School of Pharmacy where she graduated top of her class and received the Merck Award for Medicinal Chemistry.

Vonda loved serving her community as a pharmacist and, over the course of her career, practiced in Destin, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Enterprise, AL before settling in Murfreesboro, TN with her family where she was a pharmacist at Reeves-Sain Drug Store for many years. She later returned home to Elba for a few years where she worked at Bryan Pharmacy and adored serving her hometown.

However, her greatest calling was motherhood and grand-motherhood. There’s nothing Vonda loved more than her children and grandchildren. She always made it a priority to be at all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events including baseball games, tennis matches, dance recitals, and school programs. In 2018, Vonda relocated to Smyrna, TN to be closer to her daughter and first newborn grandchild. She always offered a helping hand, especially if it meant quality time with her grandchildren.

Vonda was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Lewis and Hazel Pearce, and Hubert and Maude Marler.

She is survived by her mother, sister, Mitzi McAdam (Clive) of Cumming, GA; brother, Marty Marler of Elba, AL; daughter, Katie Watson (Jordan) of Smyrna, TN; son, Kip Kahler (Kristen) of Smyrna, TN, and her five grandchildren- Jonathan, Elizabeth, Asa, Emma, and Eli.

She will be deeply missed, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now in a place that knows no pain or suffering and is reunited with loved ones who passed before her.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 27, 2025 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life will begin at 4:00 PM. A private graveside will be held for the family.

“I love You, Lord

Oh, Your mercy never failed me

All my days, I’ve been held in Your hands

From the moment that I wake up

Until I lay my head

Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God”

-CeCe Winans