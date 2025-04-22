JazzFest returns to Fountains at Gateway April 25-26

Music will fill the air at Fountains at Gateway as JazzFest makes its return for 2025 a two-day event April 25-26.

Free and open to the public, the JazzFest features groups from multiple Rutherford County schools, with special performances by Victory Drumline and Belmont University’s Jazz Ensemble.

Friday’s opening ceremonies begin at 5:50 p.m. with the first performance at 6 p.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the first performance at 11 a.m.

Fountains at Gateway is located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

In 2024, Rutherford County Schools received Music for All’s Advocacy in Action award for Community Involvement for efforts to save the long-running event from complete demise.

A complete performance schedule is below. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, but coolers are prohibited. Sensory Space, a mobile space for those with sensory processing differences, will be available.

Friday, April 25

5:50 PM – Opening Ceremonies

6:00 – Victory Drumline

6:30 – LaVergne High School

7:00 – Riverdale High School

7:30 – Siegel High School

8:00 – Rockvale High School

8:30 – Oakland High School

9:00 – Smyrna High School

9:30 – Belmont University Jazz Ensemble

Saturday, April 26

10:30 AM – Opening Ceremonies and Victory Drumline

11:00 – Blackman High School

11:30 – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

12:00 – Smyrna Middle School

12:30 – Blackman Middle School

1:00 – Middle Tennessee Christian School

1:30 – Providence Christian Academy

2:00 – LaVergne Middle School

2:30 – Rocky Fork Middle School

3:00 – Rockvale Middle School

3:30 – Siegel Middle School

4:00 – Oakland Middle School

4:30 – Stewarts Creek Middle School

5:00 – Stewarts Creek High School 1

5:30 – Stewarts Creek High School 2

6:00 – Christiana Middle School

6:30 – Central Magnet School

