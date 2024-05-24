OBITUARY: Sally Anne Segraves Haberly

Mrs. Sally Anne Segraves Haberly, age 79, of Milton, TN passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2024 with her family by her side.

She was born in Corvallis, OR to the late William and Vivian Kane Segraves.

Mrs. Haberly was a 1962 graduate of Ramona High School. She still kept up with her “Ramona Gals.” To say Mrs. Haberly loved horses would be an understatement. She was known as Mustang Sally. She was a member of Cowgirls 40 and Up and The Red Hat Society.

Mrs. Haberly is survived by her daughters, Chantal Cain and her husband Cully, Sabrina Salcedo and her husband Humberto, and Rhonda Durant; grandchildren, Jacob Durant, Victor Salcedo, Danica Ellsworth, Lauryn Lloyd, Mackenzi MacMurray, and Mark Salcedo; great-granddaughter, Zoe Ellsworth; and her brother, Bill Segraves and his wife Jo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rochelle Renee Durant.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

