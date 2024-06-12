OBITUARY: Dr. Betty Lynn Barnes

Dr. Betty Lynn Barnes, age 69 of Lascassas, TN passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred Barnes and Wylie Barrett Barnes Richardson and her sister, Connie Barnes Moore.

Mrs. Barnes was a member of the Church of Christ and was a graduate of Oakland High School. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in Memphis, TN, a BS in Biology from Middle Tennessee State University and had a Tennessee Pharmacy License.

Her career was mostly spent in Nashville, with Windsor Sterling Heath Group, Vanderbilt Hospital, Bordeaux Hospital, Eckerd and CVS Pharmacy. She was Vice President RX Care of Tennessee 1998-1999.

She is survived by many first cousins, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, June 17th from 1:00 PM till 2:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 17th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

