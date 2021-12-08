David Randall “Randy” Johnson, age 77 of Murfreesboro died December 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was the son of the late John Kellum and Juanita Hughes Johnson.

Randy was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a semi-retired independent Information Technology consultant.

Randy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Talley Johnson; children, David K. Johnson and wife Theresa, Marsha Johnson Thompson and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Kellum Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Mark Blackmon and wife Olivia, Ben Thompson and wife Katelyn; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Anita McEncroe and husband Jack, Judy Vanatta and husband Tony; brother-in-law, Charles Talley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity or The Journey Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 12 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The burial service will be Monday, December 13 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. www.woodfinchapel.com