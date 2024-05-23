Country Music Hall of Fame Offers Free Admission to Local Youth this Summer

This summer, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is offering free admission for local youth and discounted admission for up to two accompanying adults, as well as increased daily programs for families. Providing an opportunity for locals to explore the museum and the history of country music, the free and discounted admission will apply to those living in Davidson and its bordering counties – Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Museum visitors can explore, discover and create all summer long through a variety of family-friendly programs and activities. Young explorer and sensory kits, scavenger hunts, coloring pages and gallery interactives are always available. The museum will also offer drop-in programming and workshops for diverse family audiences throughout the week. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance on the museum’s website.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, increased daily programming and workshops for families will include:

Mondays and Tuesdays, all day – Take-home kits are available to inspire visitors to make instruments out of repurposed materials such as spoons, rubber bands, plastic eggs and more. Families can find inspiration in the galleries and get creative at home. (All ages)

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to Noon – The Musical Instrument Petting Zoo will offer budding musicians a chance to try new and familiar instruments in a drop-in setting. (Recommended for ages 6 and up. All are welcome.)

Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.to Noon – Attendees will explore, discover and create arts and crafts related to museum artifacts and exhibitions in a drop-in setting. (Recommended for ages 6 and up. All are welcome.)

Saturdays, 1 to 2 p.m. – Visitors can express themselves through music, dance or art in drop-in and workshop-based programs. Attendees can explore line dancing, create a friendship bracelet, learn to play ukulele and more during Saturday afternoon programs.

June 24 – 29, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Marionettes, rod puppetry, shadow animation and an ever-changing set tell the story of country music as it relates to Nashville’s transformation into Music City during String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry. Visitors will experience this exciting true story through nearly 100 puppets, ranging from the Staple Singers to Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift. String City was created and is presented by the Nashville Public Library’s Wishing Chair Productions in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and was made possible in part by a special gift from Judy and Steve Turner to the Nashville Public Library Foundation.

Tennessee children ages 18 and under from Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties receive free museum admission. Up to two accompanying adults receive 25% off admission. Proof of residency is required. For more information, please visit website or inquire at the Museum Box Office.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed tickets are available for museum entry between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a limited number of museum admission tickets available each day.

Visitors to the museum will be able to explore current exhibitions including American Currents: State of the Music; An American Masterwork: Thomas Hart Benton’s “Sources Of Country Music” at 50; Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson; Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues Revisited; Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth; and Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank.

