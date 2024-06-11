Celebrate Murfreesboro and Rutherford County’s LGBTQ+ Community in October at BoroPride

The BoroPride Planning Committee is pleased to announce the return of BoroPride Saturday, Oct. 12 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

“We are tremendously excited to bring BoroPride back to the Tennessee Miller Coliseum this year,” said Dr. William Langston, member of the BoroPride Planning Committee. “The site was a perfect setting to celebrate the Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee LGBTQ+ community. We look forward to returning this fall.”

The ninth annual event will feature a kids zone, community information tables, vendors, your favorite food trucks, and more at Miller Coliseum. The BoroPride concert and an 18 and over drag show will be held at a separate location that evening. More details about the day’s events will be released as they become available.

“Pride is a moment to come together and celebrate our beautiful LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie Russell Yost, chair of the BoroPride planning committee, said. “It’s also a rally cry to keep pushing for visibility, equality, and justice. BoroPride 2024 will honor our past while energizing our future.”

Admission is free for this event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Visit the BoroPride Facebook page to keep up with the latest details: https://www.facebook.com/boropridetn. The BoroPride Planning Committee is actively seeking event sponsors, vendors, volunteers and community partners. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact us at [email protected].

