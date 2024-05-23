OBITUARY: Edwin H. Saling

Edwin H. Saling, age 78 passed on Monday, May 20th, 2024.

Ed was born April 4th, 1946, near Pindall, AR and he was a native of North Arkansas until marrying Peggy O. Saling on May 26th, 1967. After marriage, Ed and Peggy moved to Little Rock, AR where their oldest son Jason was born in 1970. They subsequently, moved to GA where their youngest son Justin was born in 1974, before settling in Shreveport, LA to raise their boys. Ed and Peggy relocated to Murfreesboro, TN in 1998 to rejoin the family and be closer to grandkids who called him “Baboo”.

Ed was employed by Driv (Federal Mogul) in Smyrna, TN for 15 years before retiring only to return to part-time work 2 weeks later. Ed was a salesman at heart, he sold everything from shoes to tires during his career, but his favorite activity was selling junk to strangers at his frequent yard sales. Ed was never a wealthy man, but he was a hard-working independent person who always provided for his family.

Ed was a faithful Christian who participated in various ministries while attending King’s Temple in Shreveport and Centerpointe Apostolic in Murfreesboro. He had a passion for missions, and he enjoyed attending Men’s Prayer and hanging out with his retired buddies during Saturday morning breakfast gatherings. Ed will always be remembered for his tender heart towards spiritual things and his willingness to tell you every detail of any story that you dared to ask him about.

Ed is survived by wife Peggy Saling, children Jason and Beth Saling, Justin and Kathy Saling, Grandchildren, Jeffrey and Attalie Saling, Taylor and Abby Saling, Gentry and Makenna Saling and their mother Nicole Kennedy, Krystyne and A.J. McComb, Amber and Kyle Black, and great-grandchildren Foster Saling, Rylan Goad, Phoebe Goad, Finnegan Black, and Dansby Black.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23rd, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Cenerpointe Apostolic Church. Funeral service will be at 6:00 PM at Centerpointe Apostolic Church on Thursday, May 23rd. Graveside service will be at 9:00 AM Friday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

