Vanderbilt’s Taylor, Patterson Named Preseason All-SEC

June 11, 2024 – Phil Steele has named two members of Vanderbilt’s defense to the preseason All-SEC team. CJ Taylor was selected as a third-team safety, while linebacker Langston Patterson earned a spot on the fourth team.

Last fall, Taylor was a fourth-team All-SEC selection by Steele after recording 55 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He ranked fourth among SEC linebackers with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 80.2 and will be transitioning to the safety position this season.

The Commodores will kick off the 2024 season on August 31, hosting Virginia Tech at FirstBank Stadium (11 a.m. on ESPN). For information on season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets, visit Ticketing Central.

Source: Vanderbilt

