Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day Returns on June 20

$1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold on June 20, 2024 at Dunkin’ will help bring joy to kids in local hospitals through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, building on its recent $50 million milestone in grants.

America’s favorite coffee chain announced today the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Thursday, June 20 – the first day of summer. Celebrated once a year, $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, making every sip count.

To celebrate Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is hosting a series of special “Painting with Joy” events in partnership with hospitals across the country. These events aim to bring joy to patients and their families through art therapy while raising awareness of Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser. Events will take place in various locations within hospitals, including Joyful Spaces, where applicable, providing kids of all ages the opportunity to paint their favorite Dunkin’ donut or showcase their creativity on a paint-by-number canvas.

For nearly two decades, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has been working to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going towards grants for programming at local children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help hospitals expand their positive impact, bolstered by the Foundation’s support.

Source: Dunkin’

