Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Middle Tennessee Memorial Day Ruck 2024
Saturday, May 25
9am
Barfield Crescent Park
697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro
This is the 3rd Annual Middle Tennessee Memorial Day Ruck at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, TN.
Arrival time is 8:30am. The event will begin at 9:00am with opening remarks followed by a 4 mile ruck march (walk). The trail is paved and stroller/wheelchair friendly. Following the event, there will be food trucks and music.
This year, 100% of all proceeds from the event will go to support the Joshua Chamberlain Society (JCS) of Nashvile. JCS of Nashville provides support to local wounded Veterans and Gold Star families for their lifetime.
2BREWHAHA – Days of Music & Hangin Out
Sunday, May 26
1pm – 9pm
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro
Mayday Brewery is hosting a day filled with beer, music, and some of Middle Tennessee’s finest local musicians. Mark your calendars and get ready to raise a glass to great tunes and good times!
32024 Stones River National Cemetery Memorial Day Flag Placement
Saturday, May 25
10am
3501 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro
Help place flags at the burial sites of more than 7,000 heroes.
Scouting and other youth organizations from middle Tennessee will place American flags on more than 7,000 graves in Stones River National Cemetery. Volunteers will park in the overflow parking area near the visitor center and check-in near the walk-in entrance to Stones River National Cemetery. No volunteer parking in the cemetery.
Registration is required at https://forms.office.com/g/gwdSr7NWfY.
Volunteers should plan on arriving by 9:30 AM to ensure they have adequate time to check-in before the event begins. Volunteers will confirm their section assignments and receive flags at check-in.
4Friday Night Market in the Boro & Food Truck Festival
Friday, May 24
5pm – 9pm
443 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. And guess what? It’s absolutely FREE to join the party!
Plus, you can enjoy the local small business bazaar, where the treasures of Middle Tennessee await your discovery.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Every weekend in May Plus Memorial Day
Castle Park
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!