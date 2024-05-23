Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Middle Tennessee Memorial Day Ruck 2024

Saturday, May 25

9am

Barfield Crescent Park

697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro

This is the 3rd Annual Middle Tennessee Memorial Day Ruck at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrival time is 8:30am. The event will begin at 9:00am with opening remarks followed by a 4 mile ruck march (walk). The trail is paved and stroller/wheelchair friendly. Following the event, there will be food trucks and music.

This year, 100% of all proceeds from the event will go to support the Joshua Chamberlain Society (JCS) of Nashvile. JCS of Nashville provides support to local wounded Veterans and Gold Star families for their lifetime.