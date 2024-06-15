American Greetings Launches New Father’s Day Collection with Luke Combs

Just in time for Father’s Day, American Greetings has unveiled a series of six all-new Creatacard™ greetings with country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs. The virtual cards can be customized with photos or video, a personalized message, liner, and stamp, and consumers can also attach a gift card. To make the cards even more unique and personal for Dad’s special day, senders can include a sneak preview from one of five tracks on Luke’s forthcoming album, titled ‘Fathers & Sons,’ including “Huntin’ By Yourself,” “Plant a Seed,” “Remember Him That Way,” “The Man He Sees In Me,” and “Whoever You Turn out To Be.” Find the Luke Combs cards here.

Luke’s series of Father’s Day cards will be joining some other virtual cards that feature queens of country music, including Dolly Parton, who has a variety of Creatacards with American Greetings, and Lainey Wilson, who recently debuted her Creatacard™ collection with the brand.

“Luke’s lyrics are genuine and emotional, and so many people can relate to the stories he tells through his music,” said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. “Luke’s songs in our new Father’s Day greetings help elevate the meaning experienced by those who receive them, and we have no doubt these cards will leave a lasting impression.”

