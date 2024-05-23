Don’t Miss the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach

Enjoy a day of swimming, music, fun and prizes at the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach!

The event takes place from 10am – 4:30pm and is for all ages.

Boro Beach is located at Sports*Com:

2310 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro

Admission: $7 adults; $5 youth, senior, military

$7 adults; $5 youth, senior, military Season Passes: $120 adults; $100 youth, senior, military; $275 family

$120 adults; $100 youth, senior, military; $275 family Discounts for Murfreesboro City Residents and/or Yearly Facility Pass Holders

Boro Beach officially opens on Saturday, May 25 (hours are 10am – 4:30pm). Learn more about Boro Beach here.

Boro Beach General Rules

Cash, checks, and debit/credit cards are accepted.

All members of your party must be present at the time of entry. Prepayment not allowed.

No refunds or rainchecks.

If you leave the facility but plan to return the same day, please have the admissions staff stamp your hand for re-entry. If you leave the facility for any reason and return without the stamp, you must pay again to re-enter the facility.

Children aged seven years and under must be accompanied by a parent or reasonable adult for the entire stay at the facility.

No outside food or drinks permitted. Concessions are available on site.

Tobacco, vaping, and alcohol are not permitted within the pool complex.

A responsible adult must accompany children wearing/using flotation devices in the water.

Foam and beach balls are the only types of balls allowed.

Lockers are available on-site. Locks are available to rent (supply limited).

Proper swimwear is required.

Clothing such as cut-off shorts or other frayed materials that can damage pool filtrations systems are not allowed.

— Swimwear with buckles, exposed zippers, metal ornaments, or rivets are not allowed on water slides.

— To maintain a family-friendly environment, swimsuits must provide adequate coverage. This prohibits, but is not limited to, the following: thongs, see through swimsuits, or clothes unintended to be worn as swimsuits.

— For health and sanitation requirements, children under age three, or anyone who is incontinent or not fully toilet trained, must wear a swim diaper.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy