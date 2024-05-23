Don’t Miss the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach

Enjoy a day of swimming, music, fun and prizes at the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach!

The event takes place from 10am – 4:30pm and is for all ages.

Boro Beach is located at Sports*Com:
2310 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro

  • Admission: $7 adults; $5 youth, senior, military
  • Season Passes: $120 adults; $100 youth, senior, military; $275 family
  • Discounts for Murfreesboro City Residents and/or Yearly Facility Pass Holders

Boro Beach officially opens on Saturday, May 25 (hours are 10am – 4:30pm). Learn more about Boro Beach here.

Boro Beach General Rules

  • Cash, checks, and debit/credit cards are accepted.
  • All members of your party must be present at the time of entry. Prepayment not allowed.
  • No refunds or rainchecks.
  • If you leave the facility but plan to return the same day, please have the admissions staff stamp your hand for re-entry. If you leave the facility for any reason and return without the stamp, you must pay again to re-enter the facility.
  • Children aged seven years and under must be accompanied by a parent or reasonable adult for the entire stay at the facility.
  • No outside food or drinks permitted. Concessions are available on site.
  • Tobacco, vaping, and alcohol are not permitted within the pool complex.
  • A responsible adult must accompany children wearing/using flotation devices in the water.
  • Foam and beach balls are the only types of balls allowed.
  • Lockers are available on-site. Locks are available to rent (supply limited).
  • Proper swimwear is required.
  • Clothing such as cut-off shorts or other frayed materials that can damage pool filtrations systems are not allowed.
    — Swimwear with buckles, exposed zippers, metal ornaments, or rivets are not allowed on water slides.
    — To maintain a family-friendly environment, swimsuits must provide adequate coverage. This prohibits, but is not limited to, the following: thongs, see through swimsuits, or clothes unintended to be worn as swimsuits.
    — For health and sanitation requirements, children under age three, or anyone who is incontinent or not fully toilet trained, must wear a swim diaper.

