Don’t Miss the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach

Enjoy a day of swimming, music, fun and prizes at the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach!
The event takes place from 10am – 4:30pm and is for all ages.
Boro Beach is located at Sports*Com:
2310 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro
- Admission: $7 adults; $5 youth, senior, military
- Season Passes: $120 adults; $100 youth, senior, military; $275 family
- Discounts for Murfreesboro City Residents and/or Yearly Facility Pass Holders
Boro Beach officially opens on Saturday, May 25 (hours are 10am – 4:30pm). Learn more about Boro Beach here.
Boro Beach General Rules
- Cash, checks, and debit/credit cards are accepted.
- All members of your party must be present at the time of entry. Prepayment not allowed.
- No refunds or rainchecks.
- If you leave the facility but plan to return the same day, please have the admissions staff stamp your hand for re-entry. If you leave the facility for any reason and return without the stamp, you must pay again to re-enter the facility.
- Children aged seven years and under must be accompanied by a parent or reasonable adult for the entire stay at the facility.
- No outside food or drinks permitted. Concessions are available on site.
- Tobacco, vaping, and alcohol are not permitted within the pool complex.
- A responsible adult must accompany children wearing/using flotation devices in the water.
- Foam and beach balls are the only types of balls allowed.
- Lockers are available on-site. Locks are available to rent (supply limited).
- Proper swimwear is required.
- Clothing such as cut-off shorts or other frayed materials that can damage pool filtrations systems are not allowed.
— Swimwear with buckles, exposed zippers, metal ornaments, or rivets are not allowed on water slides.
— To maintain a family-friendly environment, swimsuits must provide adequate coverage. This prohibits, but is not limited to, the following: thongs, see through swimsuits, or clothes unintended to be worn as swimsuits.
— For health and sanitation requirements, children under age three, or anyone who is incontinent or not fully toilet trained, must wear a swim diaper.
