Memorial Day 2024 Food Deals

Here are restaurants offering special deals for both the military and the general public during the long weekend.

2024 Memorial Day Restaurant Specials

Arby’s: Starting Memorial Day (May 27) and running through June 2, Arby’s is offering its rewards members 50% off any burger. You must order online or via the Arby’s app to get the deal.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a deal on wings: get six free wings on orders of $10+ with code GOWINGS. This deal runs all May long.

Dunkin’: For Memorial Day weekend, Dunkin’ is offering 3X points for its Rewards Members on all large iced beverages from May 22 to 26.

Long John Silver’s: From May 23 to May 24, score $5 off Family Meals with promocode 5OFFFAM. Plus, Seacret Society Rewards members can get a free Family-Size fries with a purchase of $10 or more. You’ll find that offer in your digital wallet.

Marco’s: During the long holiday weekend, get the Marco’s Mega Deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread featuring Marco’s signature three cheeses and garlic sauce and fresh-baked Cinnasquares for just $19.99. Use promo code MEGAMEAL.

Sonic: Get half-priced shakes at participating locations after 7 p.m. every day.

Starbucks: Download the Starbucks app before May comes to a close, and get 50% off a drink. Plus, start the holiday weekend off with 50% off your drink (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday).

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $3.84 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price from May 24 through May 27.

Papa John’s: Get a free medium one-topping pizza on your next order when you join Papa Rewards and place an order between May 24-26. The free pizza is available with a minimum purchase of $25 between May 28-June 11.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy