Helen Mae Crowell

Helen Mae Crowell, age 84, passed away on September 28, 2021.

She was a native of Cannon County but lived most of her life in Bedford County. The last 36 years she lived in Rutherford County. Helen was a member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ for over 40 years.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Betty Blanche Woods Mooningham; brother, Adam Mooningham, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Crowell; sisters, Mary Ann Craig and Geraldine Whitaker; lots of nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Doug Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


